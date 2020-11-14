1/1
Judith A. Harmon
1951 - 2020
Judith Ann Harmon, age 64, of Monroe, passed away on June 7, 2015, at her home.
Judy was a loving mother who raised four children. She worked for many years in factories as well as a home health care aide. Judy was very creative and in her spare time enjoyed making porcelain dolls and redoing furniture she found treasure hunting at garage sales and thrift stores. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking.
She was the beloved mother of Shawn Prajzner, Hollie (Aaron) Shaw, Chance Furrow, and Lonnie Dale Jr. Furrow. She was also a grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was kind and cared so much about others that she was also considered the community "mom" to many kids.
She is preceded in death by her sister Nancy Thomas, mother Donna Hill, stepfather Morris Hill, and father Joseph Prajzner.
There will be a conjoined memorial gathering for both Judith and Lonnie Jr on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 11:00 to 1:00 PM. A memorial service will take place after the gathering at 1:00 PM. Officiating is Larry Detruf.
Online condolences and words of comfort may be sent to www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Monroe News on Nov. 14, 2020.
