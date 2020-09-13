Judith Ann Soleau, age 77, of Monroe, passed away the evening of September 10, 2020, at Beaumont Trenton Hospital.
In accordance with Judy's wishes and current COVID-19 regulations, all services will be private. Entombment will occur at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe. The family appreciates everyone's thoughts and prayers.
Judy was born August 6, 1943, in Monroe, MI, to the late Elza and Clara (Grzesiek) Stricklen. She attended Monroe High School, graduating with her diploma in 1961. After high school, Judy went to cosmetology school to become a licensed beautician. She worked at Ultra Performance for many years until she had to medically retire.
On March 16, 1981, in Las Vegas, NV, Judy married Joseph Soleau. The two celebrated nearly 40 years of marriage with each other, traveling, fishing, and loving life. Judy loved to travel up to Oscoda, MI and fish the Au Sable River with Joe for panfish. She also loved to sew, cook, and doing the occasional craft. Above all else, Judy loved to spend time with her family and friends, particularly her cherished grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as "Mimi."
To cherish her memory, Judy leaves her loving husband, Joe; one son, Jeff (Trisha) Clark; two daughters, Robin (Ted) Donnelly and Jodi (Michael) Hardy; one brother, James Stricklen; five grandchildren, Jessica, Jeff, Josh, Paige, and Logan; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Stricklen; and her sister, Janice Stricklen.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Judy's honor are asked to please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
