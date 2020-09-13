1/1
Judith A. "Judy" Soleau
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Ann Soleau, age 77, of Monroe, passed away the evening of September 10, 2020, at Beaumont Trenton Hospital.
In accordance with Judy's wishes and current COVID-19 regulations, all services will be private. Entombment will occur at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe. The family appreciates everyone's thoughts and prayers.
Judy was born August 6, 1943, in Monroe, MI, to the late Elza and Clara (Grzesiek) Stricklen. She attended Monroe High School, graduating with her diploma in 1961. After high school, Judy went to cosmetology school to become a licensed beautician. She worked at Ultra Performance for many years until she had to medically retire.
On March 16, 1981, in Las Vegas, NV, Judy married Joseph Soleau. The two celebrated nearly 40 years of marriage with each other, traveling, fishing, and loving life. Judy loved to travel up to Oscoda, MI and fish the Au Sable River with Joe for panfish. She also loved to sew, cook, and doing the occasional craft. Above all else, Judy loved to spend time with her family and friends, particularly her cherished grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as "Mimi."
To cherish her memory, Judy leaves her loving husband, Joe; one son, Jeff (Trisha) Clark; two daughters, Robin (Ted) Donnelly and Jodi (Michael) Hardy; one brother, James Stricklen; five grandchildren, Jessica, Jeff, Josh, Paige, and Logan; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Stricklen; and her sister, Janice Stricklen.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Judy's honor are asked to please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rupp Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
My prayers to the family, during this difficult time
God Bless you all and sending love
Love
The Todd Stricklen Family
Todd stricklen
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved