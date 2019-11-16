|
Judith Ann Remick was born on October 26, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan. She was the only daughter of four children born from the union of the late James Remick Sr. and the late Bertha (Scalacsi) Remick. Judith attended Detroit Schools and graduated in 1954 from Southwestern High School.
Judith married Kenneth Kolver and the couple would share in the birth of two children: Kenneth Jr. and Cheryl. She later would marry Jeff Lycan. Judith was quite the conversationalist. She was knowledgeable about many subjects and wasn't afraid to voice her opinion. She actually enjoyed a good debate.
Judith had worked in several capacities. For many years, she was employed by American Sunroofs as in installer working in the Downriver area. She then lived in Pompano Beach, Florida for several years where she owned and operated a motel. Upon moving back, she would work for a produce market as a cashier.
Judith valued her physical and spiritual well-being. She was always willing to try vitamins and supplements to improve her health. She had been a past member of the Hungarian Reformed Church in Allen, Park.
Judith Ann Lycan, age 83, of Lincoln Park passed away at 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Applewood Nursing Center in Woodhaven. She had been under the care of Elara Caring Hospice. In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by a son: Kenneth Kolver Jr; two brothers: Gary Remick and Jimmy Remick; and both former spouses: Kenneth Kolver Sr. and Jeff Lycan.
To cherish her memory, Judith leaves her daughter: Cheryl Beilman of Newport; one brother: Sandor "Sandy" (Sue) Remick of Southgate; and three grandchildren: Kevin (Sarah) Beilman of Lewiston, Jordan Kolver of the Downriver Area, and Kenneth Kolver III of the Downriver Area.
Friends may gather on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 2:30 p.m. also at Merkle's with Pastor Mark Witte of Grace Lutheran Church officiating. Procession will follow to Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock for burial.
Memorials for those who wish are suggested to Alzheimer's and Dementia Research. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo, or send a floral arrangement by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 16, 2019