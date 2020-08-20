Judith Ann Sancrant, age 79, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home in West Branch, MI with her family by her side.
She was born on February 22, 1941 in Toledo, OH to Elroy and Mary (McCombs) Sortor and baptized on July 26, 1970 at the First Baptist Church in Temperance, MI. She lived in West Branch since 1974, formerly of Toledo. Judy was a member of the Fresh Start Ministries in West Branch. She worked at West Branch Collision for 39 years and was there every day working in the office. Everyone she met became her friend. She was a huge supporter of the Ogemaw County 4-H program and the youth in the community. Judy enjoyed reading her Bible, reading novels, traveling and cherished her family trips to Las Vegas and going on cruises.
Judy is survived by her sons, Larry Sancrant III, Gary (Tonya) Sancrant, Greg (Jan) Sancrant Sr. all of West Branch; grandchildren, Amanda Sancrant of West Branch, Garett (Whitney) Sancrant of Cincinnati, OH, Amber (Jedi) Wood of West Branch, Tasha (Steven) Diehl of ND, Christopher (Rehenda) Sancrant/Anthony of Poplar Bluff, MO, Dannielle Sancrant of West Branch, Gregory (Danielle) Sancrant Jr. of West Branch, Shelby (Anthony) Peters of West Branch, Levi Sancrant of West Branch, Nicole Sancrant of Auburn, MI, Hannah Sancrant of West Branch; great grandchildren, Tyler, Trevor, Troy, Braiden, Aiden, Adrianna, Audrenia, Cooper, Paisley, Selina, Zoe, Jaiden, Rowan, Kinsley; sister, Barbara (Jim) Hulisz of Montpelier, OH; brother-in-law, Norman Schmidt of West Branch; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Larry and sister, Mary L. Schmidt.
Visitation at Ogemaw Hills Free Methodist Church in West Branch will begin on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the church on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. Pastor David Kurtz and Pastor Tim Poldrugo will officiate. Visitation will be held with precautions, due to the current pandemic, all are welcome.
Memorial Contributions for Judy can be made to Fresh Start Ministries in West Branch. Arrangements were handled by Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch.