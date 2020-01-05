|
|
Sister Judith Anne Eliassen, IHM, 77, died Sunday, Dec. 29, in IHM Senior Living Community.
Robert and Edna (Terrian) Eliassen welcomed their daughter Judith Anne on June 27, 1942, in Detroit. The family lived in St. Gregory parish where Judith attended Winterhalter and Crary grade schools before moving to St. Mary of Redford and attending the parish school. Judith graduated from St. Mary of Redford High School, entered Marygrove College and earned a Bachelor of Science degree.
After graduation from Marygrove, Judith entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Monroe) and received the religious name, Sister John Chrysostom. Her teaching career focused on the sciences at St. Mary Academy (Monroe) for 10 years, and for 15 years at Holy Redeemer High School (Detroit). She continued her studies and earned a master's degree from Purdue University, Indiana.
Sister Judith expanded her education and professional development in behavioral sciences, chemical dependency and counseling, with a special focus on the secondary student. Along with teaching, she held positions as assistant principal, alumnae and public relations consultant, academic advisor, counselor and substance abuse educator.
In 2001, Sister Judith engaged in a year of renewal while residing in Detroit. She returned to education in 2002, serving at Marygrove College as coordinator and later director of the Student Academic Enrichment program and Teacher Education Academic Support Lab. She supported students, as well as those who served students. She continued this work until 2013.
Sister Judith retired to the IHM Motherhouse where she was assisted in her health concerns. She volunteered in justice advocacy and tutoring services for local students
Sister Judith is survived by her sister, Janet Oscar; brothers, James and Dennis; and her sisters in community. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert.
Visitation will be held at the IHM Motherhouse, 610 W. Elm Avenue, Monroe, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, beginning at 9 a.m. A Remembering and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Chapel at 10 a.m., Bishop Don Hanchon presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery on the Motherhouse Campus. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home, Monroe. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 5, 2020