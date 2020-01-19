|
Judith Irene Hadcroft was born in Detroit on February 9, 1942. She was one of four children born from the union of the late Kenneth Hadcroft and the late Irene (Sturgis) Hadcroft. She grew up in Dearborn attending Edsel Ford High School.
Judy would be blessed with the arrival of a son: James Stowers. She would teach James the value of hard work. She was also very personable having the ability to strike up a conversation with anyone, and extremely knowledgeable about a plethora of subjects. These personality traits served her very well in her chosen field of sales. For many years, Judy, worked as an advertising executive for Monroe's own Tower 98. She later would be employed by the Low Payment King, Ralph Mahalak Jr. and Monroe Dodge. Judy then spent several years with manufactured housing for Franklin Homes before taking a medical retirement in 2004 due to declining health.
Judy knew how to be a friend, pulling hers in close, and not allowing others to bring her down. She was a Monroe County resident for many years. Being a caregiver at heart, she made her home in Cheboygan to help care for her ailing parents before returning to Monroe. Judy also loved listening to music, mainly rock and country, but Elvis Presley gospel was by far one of her favorites. She was an avid NASCAR fan and loved animals.
Judy, age 77, of Monroe, passed away at 12:32 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by a brother: Theodore "Ted" Hadcroft and her infant son, Charles James.
To cherish her memory she leaves her beloved son: James Stowers Sr. of Monroe; three grandchildren: James Stowers Jr., Clarissa Stowers, and Caitlyn Stowers; four great grandchildren: Jacob, Leo, Lucian and Luna; one sister: Victoria Hadcroft of Tawas City, Michigan; one brother: James Hadcroft of Massachusetts; two nieces: Karin and Sandra; one nephew: Zachary; one great nephew: Bastian; her nurse's aide, close friend and confidant, Laura; fur-babies: Sammie and Misty and grand dog: Biscuit; many cousins; and friends.
Friends may gather from 12:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor are suggested to the Somers Family. Online guests may visit www.merklefh.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 19, 2020