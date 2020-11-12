Judith Lee Marshall, age 77, of Gibraltar, died Nov. 8.
Beloved wife of David Marshall. Loving mother of David (Richard Adiska) Marshall, Jr., Frederick (Teresa) Marshall and Daniel (Dana) Marshall. Dearest grandmother of Katelyn, Ken, Sean, Evan, Noah, Ashton, Chris and Shane and great-grandmother of 8. She is also survived by her sister Patricia (the late Jack) Canejo.
She is preceded in death by her parents Elizabeth and Frederick Marks. Service is Saturday, 10:00 AM, at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Friday, 2:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com.