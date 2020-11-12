1/1
Judith Lee Marshall
Judith Lee Marshall, age 77, of Gibraltar, died Nov. 8.
Beloved wife of David Marshall. Loving mother of David (Richard Adiska) Marshall, Jr., Frederick (Teresa) Marshall and Daniel (Dana) Marshall. Dearest grandmother of Katelyn, Ken, Sean, Evan, Noah, Ashton, Chris and Shane and great-grandmother of 8. She is also survived by her sister Patricia (the late Jack) Canejo.
She is preceded in death by her parents Elizabeth and Frederick Marks. Service is Saturday, 10:00 AM, at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Friday, 2:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com.

Published in Monroe News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
NOV
14
Service
10:00 AM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
