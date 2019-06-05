Services Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel 203 East Elm Ave. Monroe , MI 48162 (734) 241-5225 Judson Dicks

Obituary Condolences Flowers Judson Richard Dicks "Butch," age 81, of North Port, Florida, formerly of South Rockwood, passed away in his home on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Born February 11, 1938, in Monroe, Butch was the son of George and Velma (Fitzgerald) Dicks. A graduate of Airport High School, he worked for over 30 years for McLouth, retiring in 1986. He married Penny Powers on September 26, 1987. He also worked for 7 years with Pro-Coil. Butch was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Newport and was a member of the Usher's Club; was on Berlin Township Water and Sewer Board of Directors and was a member and usher of San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port. He loved playing cards, going to the casino, golfing, watching FOX news and making people laugh. Butch will be sadly missed by everyone, including all of the dear friends and neighbors that he had in the Riverwalk community in North Port, Florida.

Butch leaves to cherish his memory, Penny, his wife of the past 31 years; children: Cindy (Roger) Evans of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Richard (Pam) Dicks of South Rockwood, Lori (Tony) Dicks-Kandow of Rockwood, Tammy (Steve) Gedelian of Newport, and Lisa (Richard) Barton of Lexington, Kentucky; 15 grandchildren: Allison, Ryan, Krystal, Kellie, Kourtney, Jennifer, Jessica, Jodi, Carla, Katie, Michael, Brett, Andrew, Charlotte and Claire; 21 great grandchildren; his siblings: Gladys Cunningham of Trenton, Lenore Wilson of Gibraltar, Grace (Bob) Wiseman of Rockwood, Art (Kathy) Dicks of New Boston, Charles Dicks of Trenton, Bill Dicks of Riverview and Denny Dicks of Georgia; as well as a sister-in-law Geraldine Dicks of South Rockwood. Sadly he was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Theresa (LaBelle) Dicks; a daughter Sue Amy Dicks and 2 siblings: George Dicks and Robert Dicks.

A celebration of Butch's life has been planned under the direction of the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Friends may call Thursday from 1pm until 9pm with a rosary at 7pm that evening. The funeral service will be Friday. He will lie in state from 9:30am until a Mass of Resurrection at 10:30 from St. Charles Catholic Church. Fr. Henry Rebello, pastor of the church will officiate. Burial to follow in Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in honor of Butch may be made to Tidewell Hospice; 220 Wexford Blvd., Venice, Florida, 34293, 941.441.2000 or at www.tidewell.org.

