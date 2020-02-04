|
Judy A. Montague, age 72, of Monroe went to be with her Lord on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Judy was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky June 21st, 1947, to Willard and Wilma (Hill) Goins and moved to Monroe County as a toddler. She attended Monroe Public Schools and was an exceptional pupil until she had discovered boys. Judy later earned her GED as a young mom. After kissing a few frogs in her youth, she finally found and married her best friend, Lawrence Montague II, in 1996. Judy prioritized her children's well-being in the face of adversity. She nagged like no one else about personal responsibility, work ethic, and making sure your childhood bedroom was always clean because, "How will you find your (future) kids in a mess like this?!" She worked outside the home several years in retail while simultaneously keeping house just short of medical grade clean. Judy loved her God, her Dad.... and her internet. She will be fondly remembered as "Blondie" by her oldest and dearest friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her favorite ex-husband, Jerald Brett of Windsor, Ontario.
Judy leaves behind her best husband Lawrence, children Jennifer (David) Beaubien, Jerry (Renee) Stanfill, grandchildren Olivia and Henry Beaubien, Samantha Thomason, Mitchell Stanfill, brother Gary Goins, sisters Julieann Keith, Kay (David) Goins, and Kim (Daniel) Petree.
According to Judy's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating funds to St. Jude's Children Hospital or Family Counseling Shelter Services Monroe. Our gratitude goes out to her home health nurses, therapists, and very special friends Janie and Jayne who helped so readily this last year.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 4, 2020