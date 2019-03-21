|
Judy Claudette Fick was born in Petersburg, Michigan on December 20, 1942. She was one of four children born from the union of the late Gerald and Hazel (Bracey) Fick. She graduated in 1960 from Petersburg High School.
Judy married the love of her life, Kenneth Neill Roberts, on March 3, 1962, at the Petersburg United Methodist Church. The couple would be blessed with the birth of three children. Kenneth provided for the financial needs of the family and Judy happily cared for her husband and children as a homemaker. Although Judy worked various jobs from time to time, she so relished in the role of homemaker that later in life she would serve as a nanny for a local family.
For many years, Judy enjoyed league bowling and was an avid Detroit Lion fan, but first and foremost, Judy and Kenny had a special bond. They wintered in Florida for many years, and spent their Summer in Grand Bend, Ontario, Canada. They celebrated forty-two years of marriage just before Kenneth passed away on March 30, 2004.
Judy also enjoyed fishing, and she continued this pastime while visiting Barton Lake with her daughter, Lisa. She played an active role in the lives of her grandchildren often being present at their sporting events, and just willing to accept them for who they were.
Judy Claudette Roberts, age 76, of Petersburg passed away at 5:37 a.m. on Monday, March 19, 2019, at Kingston Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio.
In addition to her parents and her husband her passing was preceded by a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou and Joe Evou; and a sister-in-law, Ellen Fick.
To cherish her memory she leaves three children, Leann (Randy) Teller, Lisa (Pat) Benson, and Todd (Susie) Roberts all of Petersburg; two siblings, Robert Fick of Deerfield and Rita (Jim) Barber of Petersburg; six grandchildren, Patrick (Ashley) Benson, Tyler (Michelle) Benson, Cody Teller, Justin (Brittney) Teller, Broc Roberts, and Breann Roberts; two great granddaughters, Kenlee and Aubrey Teller; and her four-legged companion, Chloe.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee (formerly Cover Funeral Home); 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 7:00 p.m. also at Merkle's. Private burial will take place at Pleasantview Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Summerfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, or to the . Online guests may visit www.coverfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 21, 2019