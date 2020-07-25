Judy Jo Secor was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 24, 1948. She was the oldest of three children and only daughter of the late Joseph "Joe" and Charlene (Perry) Secor. Raised in Dundee, she was a 1966 graduate of Dundee High School. Judy would further her education by obtaining her Licensed Practical Nursing certificate.
She married Joseph Solik on July 28, 1967, and the couple was blessed with the birth of two daughters: Lori and Lisa. Judy was a wonderful human being, the go-to for family and friends. She was an excellent, doting mother to her girls, supporting them in all their endeavors. Judy always jumped in with both feet, from band, to Campfire, to dance, she was a booster before there were boosters.
Judy was a member of Dundee United Methodist Church. She loved people and had a heart for service. She would spend her entire career spanning some forty years in Sylvania, Ohio, first at Lake Park and later for Flower Hospital. From the birth of her younger siblings through her later years, Judy was a natural caregiver. Near the end of her career, Judy became the head injury specialist. In this capacity she taught the "Stroke Class", after-hours courses for family members to help transition patients to a return home.
After retirement, Judy continued to help others. Her kind disposition and extreme loyalty helped her make friends easily wherever she went, and in fact made her a friend for life. Generous with her time and resources, she served as a ride to doctor appointments and as a medical advocate for many.
Judy Jo Solik, age 71, of Dundee passed away at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by two brothers: James and Jack Secor and a beloved canine companion: Buck.
To cherish her memory she leaves two daughters: Lori (Mark) Stoner of Adrian and Lisa (Rich) Runles of Dundee; eight grandchildren: Benjamin (Briana) Stoner, Henry (Grace) Stoner, Lydia Stoner, Zebulon Stoner, Ken Stoner, Alena Stoner, Hayden Runles, and Grant Runles; and two great-grandchildren: Isabella and Everett Stoner.
Friends may gather on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Maple Grover Cemetery on Brewer Road (next to Dundee Lumber) at 10:30 a.m. for a graveside service. Reverend Brad Luck, pastor of Dundee United Methodist Church, will officiate. Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee; 297 Tecumseh Street, Dundee, Michigan 48131 (734) 529-3156 has been entrusted with her arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Dundee United Methodist Church. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.