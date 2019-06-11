|
Judy Alene Ayers was born on November 1, 1950, in Monroe, Michigan. She was one of five children born from the union of her parents: Curtis Ayers and the late Nellie (Bowlin) Ayers. She received her education by attending Jefferson High School Adult Education and graduated with the Class of 1985.
Judy met the love of her life: David Miller and they were married on April 24, 1971, in Monroe, Michigan. They were blessed to raise four beautiful children together. Judy worked hard to make sure her family was well taken care of as they were her pride and joy.
She enjoyed having a good time and loved to dance, karaoke and drink her special drink: Margaritas! Her kind heart made it easy for her to make friends, and she always enjoyed card nights with friends playing euchre and 35. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, scrapbooking, sewing quilts and tending to her beautiful flower garden. She especially loved traveling with her husband up the beautiful coast of Michigan to see as many lighthouses as she could.
Above anything, family was most important to Judy. She was a loving wife and a wonderful mother to her children. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren whom she adored. She always looked forward to family gatherings and cookouts to be around those she loved most. Her kind and loving nature are just a few things that will be deeply missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Judy Alene Miller, age 68, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital. Her passing is preceded by her mother and half-brother: Randy Ayers.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her beloved husband of 48 years: David Miller; her children: Joseph (Angela) Ayers Sr., David (Mary Thullen) Miller Jr., Jason (Amy) Miller and Stephanie (Edward) Warner; her siblings: Virginia (David) Atkins, Dennis Ayers, Deborah (John) Fuson and Michael (Denise) Ayers; her half-brother: Eugene Ayers; her grandchildren: Tyler, Elizabeth, Christian, Tiffany, Joseph, Hunter, Casey, Clayton, Holly, Joshua and Jack and many extended family members and friends.
Family and friends may gather on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the family.
Published in Monroe News on June 11, 2019