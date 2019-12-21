|
Julia Ann Novotny Gyorki, 79 years, of Temperance, MI passed away on December 19, 2019, in Ebeid Hospice Sylvania, OH. The daughter of the late John and Josephine (Wise) Novotny she was born on February 16, 1940, in Lakewood, OH.
Julia attended Lakewood Ohio Public Schools where she graduated from in June of 1958. She was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church where she married Laszlo A. Gyorki on May 6, 1972. They resided in Florence, SC since 1976. After Laszlo's death, Julia remained in South Carolina and worked for the James C. Greene Company for many years.
Julia is survived by her nephews, Donald (Karen) Wasil, Kim Wasil, Eric Wasil and Jack Novotny; nieces, Pamela (David) Sargent, Elaine Gibson and Nancy (Gary) Burleson. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Paul Novotny; sister, Helen Mae Novotny Wasil and niece Karen Lynne Wasil.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI. where the funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Bedford Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations in Julia's name may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Temperance, MI.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 21, 2019