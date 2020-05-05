Julia Ann Oberski "Judy," 77 years, of Temperance, MI, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on May 1, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Judy was born to Frederick and Helen (Hardy) Hasselkus on June 18, 1942, in Toledo, OH. She was the second of their three children and was raised in Elmore, OH
Judy graduated from Harris-Elmore high school in 1960 and met Joe later that year. They married in 1963 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Genoa, OH, and established a home in Lambertville, MI, where they lived together until her death.
Following high school, Judy was employed at Toledo Trust Insurance until the birth of her first child. After raising her five children, she again took employment at Honeywell, and then Regent Electric in Toledo.
Judy loved music. She played bassoon in her high school concert band and drums in the marching band. She was also a pianist, and often played "The Saber Dance" by Aram Khatchaturian for her family. Her senior quote was, "Music is the speech of the angels."
She loved the outdoors but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Judy was also a regular blood donor, spent many hours weaving on her loom, and worked as a volunteer delivering meals-on-wheels with Joe for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Joseph Oberski "Joe"; siblings, Mary Lou (Gary) Kruse, Frederick (Judi) Hasselkus; children, Jeffrey (Phuong) Oberski, Julia (Ronal) Garst, James (Marina) Oberski, Jill (Mark) Price, John (Brooke) Oberski; grandchildren, Joshua and Makenzie Price, Adison and Kenna Garst, Maivi and Vincent Oberski and Carson, Reese and Maddox Oberski. She was preceded in death by her parents; her half-brother, Howard Hasselkus; and her brother-in-law, Gary Kruse.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all those who assisted in her care over the years. She will be remembered as a saint by all those who knew her.
A private service will be held followed by burial in St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Temperance, MI.
Published in Monroe News on May 5, 2020.