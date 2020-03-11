Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
4605 St. Anthony Road
Temperance, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
4605 St. Anthony Road
Temperance, MI
View Map

Julia Ann Roberts


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Ann Roberts Obituary
Julia Ann Roberts, 72 years, of Ida, MI passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Vibrant Life Senior Living. The daughter of Bernard and Bernadine (Simon) Nusbaum she was born on September 19, 1947 in Monroe, MI.

Julia graduated from Notre Dame High School and earned her Bachelor's Degree at University of Toledo. She worked as a waitress, ironworker and a real estate agent. Julia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Julia is survived by her children, Matthew (Brook), Jared, Andrea (Jason) Warner; mother, Bernadine Nusbaum; siblings, Tim, Joe, Linda Nusbaum, Mary Sherman, Carol Raj, Angie Hammersmith, Helen Mendez, Lisa Nusbaum; grandchildren, Aaron, Trevor, Katelyn, Caleb. She is preceded in death by her 3 husbands, Robert Vyse, Jefferson Scout, Rodney Roberts; father, Bernard Nusbaum and brother, Marty.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Anthony Catholic Church 4605 St. Anthony Road Temperance, MI where the funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Careline Hospice Jackson, MI. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -