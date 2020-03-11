|
Julia Ann Roberts, 72 years, of Ida, MI passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Vibrant Life Senior Living. The daughter of Bernard and Bernadine (Simon) Nusbaum she was born on September 19, 1947 in Monroe, MI.
Julia graduated from Notre Dame High School and earned her Bachelor's Degree at University of Toledo. She worked as a waitress, ironworker and a real estate agent. Julia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Julia is survived by her children, Matthew (Brook), Jared, Andrea (Jason) Warner; mother, Bernadine Nusbaum; siblings, Tim, Joe, Linda Nusbaum, Mary Sherman, Carol Raj, Angie Hammersmith, Helen Mendez, Lisa Nusbaum; grandchildren, Aaron, Trevor, Katelyn, Caleb. She is preceded in death by her 3 husbands, Robert Vyse, Jefferson Scout, Rodney Roberts; father, Bernard Nusbaum and brother, Marty.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Anthony Catholic Church 4605 St. Anthony Road Temperance, MI where the funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Careline Hospice Jackson, MI. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 11, 2020