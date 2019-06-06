Services Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-7070 Memorial Gathering 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Julia Martinez Lucio

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Julia Martinez was born on November 23, 1936, in San Antonio, Texas. She was one of three children born from the union of the late Emilo and Hortencia (Composano) Martinez. Julia was married in a civil ceremony to, Mario Lucio, by the Justice of the Peace in Texas.

The young couple moved to Michigan to work in the fields and they renewed their vows on February 17, 1951, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie. Having experienced life as a migrant worker early in life, she held a special fondness and support of the farm laborers.

Julia and Mario would be blessed with five children and she would care for their needs as a homemaker. The family worshipped at St. Michael Catholic Church. She was beautiful inside and out, taking great pride in her appearance she often dressed in the latest fashions. Julie was kind and gentle, but she could be feisty and wasn't afraid to keep someone in line by speaking her mind. Julia loved to entertain and was hospitable to all her guests. Regular, Sunday dinners were enjoyed with family and she always hosted Christmas Eve.

Julia loved to be outdoors; gardening and horseback riding. She was a gifted dancer to all kinds of music, enjoyed needlepoint, watching television and especially General Hospital. She loved watching Detroit Piston basketball, especially during the Bad Boys Era, Ben Wallace being her favorite player. Trips to Texas to visit family were always a favorite.

Julia Martinez Lucio, age 82, of Monroe, peacefully passed away on June 3, 2019, with her loving family at her side, and under the care of ProMedica Monroe Hospice. In addition to her parents her passing was preceded by a brother: Jesse Martinez; and a sister: Tina Marie Christina Zavala.

To cherish her memory, she leaves a beloved husband of sixty-eight years: Mario Lucio; children: Tony Lucio Sr. (Brenda Raus), Rosemary Lucio Walls, Paul Lucio, David Lucio (Donna Jonas) and Richard (Lisa) Lucio; her siblings: Gloria (Jimmy) Elizondo, Thomas Zavala, Rosemary Trejo, Genevive (Mike) Gomez and Delores (Andrew) Gutierrez; grandchildren: LuAnne, Tony Jr., Danny, Bruce, David, Nicole, Damian, Dayna, Cara, James, Roger, Duane and Amanda; great-grandchildren: Alexia, Skyler, Leo, Thomas, Ashley, Austin, Jaylon, Sienna, Katie, Alyssa, Adam, Joseph, Amaris, and Giovanni; and her Maltese: Buddy.

Friends may gather on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 10:00am-11:00am at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. The Funeral Service will follow at 11:00am with Father Phil Ching of St. Michael Parish officiating. Procession will follow to St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of Monroe. Published in Monroe News on June 6, 2019