1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Julia E. Oetting, 90 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe County, Michigan went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Alice Lorraine Care Center under the care of Promedica Hospice.

Born December 3, 1928 in Carleton, Michigan, Julia was the daughter of the late Frank V. and Elizabeth (David) Smith. She was the Valedictorian of the class of 1946 at Airport High School.

On February 26, 1955 Julia married her beloved husband, George H. Oetting, in Carleton, MI. Sadly, he preceded her in death on June 11, 1999 after 44 years of marriage.

Julia was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed caring for her family. She also worked outside her home as a bookkeeper for Carleton Bank and Highway Lumber.

Julia was a member of First United Methodist Church in Monroe where she served on the Administrative Board, served as the church treasurer, was a Trustee, and was in charge of the financial offerings. She was a former member of the Moose Lodge in Monroe. Julia enjoyed baking, dancing, playing Pinochle, supporting her children in school as well as being a member of the Booster Club. Most of all Julia enjoyed time spent with family.

Julia is survived by five loving children; Nancy E. (Thomas) Pirritano of Ellicott City, MD, Wayne J. (Debra) Oetting of Athens, TN, David F. Oetting of Monroe, Kimberly S. Oetting of Peoria, AZ, and Michael S. (Sandra) Oetting of Monroe, ten cherished grandchildren; Kristy, Jessica, Joshua, Benjamin, Christopher, Sarah, Joey, Samantha, Matthew, and Noah, and ten cherished great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Julia was preceded in death by four siblings; Frank, Louis, and Joseph Smith and Helen Brehmer.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI, 48161. On Saturday, June 8, 2019 she will lie in state at First United Methodist Church in Monroe from 10:00 am until services celebrating her life at 11 a.m. The Rev. James Jacobs will officiate. Interment will follow at Michigan Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to First United Methodist Church, Humane Society of Monroe County or Promedica Hospice.

