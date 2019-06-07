Home

McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Lying in State
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
32200 W. Twelve Mile Rd.
Farmington Hills, MI
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
32200 W. Twelve Mile Rd.
Farmington Hills, MI
Juliana Greening


Juliana Greening Obituary
Juliana M. Greening, age 79, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Loving wife of Charles "Chuck" for 56 years, beloved mother of Kris Sheibels, Tony (Karen) Greening and Katy Greening. Cherished grandmother of Lauren and Natalie, and great grandmother of McKenna Mae.
Visitation will be Sunday June 9, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. Twelve Mile, Farmington Hills. She will lie in state Monday from 10 a.m. until Mass at 10:30 at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. Twelve Mile, Farmington Hills.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Published in Monroe News on June 7, 2019
