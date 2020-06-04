Julie Beth Cousino (Campey), age 55, passed away in her home surrounded by loved ones, on Sunday, May 24th, 2020, after a heroic battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Julie is survived by her fiancé Kirk Bostelman; daughter, Torri; son, Brendon; parents, Jim and Joyce Campey; brother, Jeff Campey (Rob Winkle); sister, Jeana (Rob) Brown; sister, Joni (Mark) Wysocki; Kirk's son, Andy (Heather) Bostelman and their three children, Jace, Carter, and Knox; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and canine companion, Parker.
Julie was born November 28, 1964, and graduated from Bedford High School in 1983. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Toledo. She was a member of the National Honor Society and graduated Valedictorian of her Engineering College. Julie spent more than 30 years working for the City of Toledo as a Professional Civil Engineer. During her career, she earned respect from her peers for her incredible work ethic and was an integral part of the Toledo Waterways Initiative, an 18-year project with a total cost of more than $527 million.
Julie truly lived life to the fullest and will be forever remembered by her beautiful smile and positive attitude. She was a member of the Sylvania Moose Lodge and enjoyed spending time with family, camping with her fiancé, and visiting with friends.
If desired in memory of Julie, friends may make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, Victory Center, or charity of your choice. No funeral services will be held at this time. A celebration of life memorial will be scheduled, and details provided at a later date.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 4, 2020.