Julie Beth (Campey) Cousino
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Beth Cousino (Campey), age 55, passed away in her home surrounded by loved ones, on Sunday, May 24th, 2020, after a heroic battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Julie is survived by her fiancé Kirk Bostelman; daughter, Torri; son, Brendon; parents, Jim and Joyce Campey; brother, Jeff Campey (Rob Winkle); sister, Jeana (Rob) Brown; sister, Joni (Mark) Wysocki; Kirk's son, Andy (Heather) Bostelman and their three children, Jace, Carter, and Knox; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and canine companion, Parker.
Julie was born November 28, 1964, and graduated from Bedford High School in 1983. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Toledo. She was a member of the National Honor Society and graduated Valedictorian of her Engineering College. Julie spent more than 30 years working for the City of Toledo as a Professional Civil Engineer. During her career, she earned respect from her peers for her incredible work ethic and was an integral part of the Toledo Waterways Initiative, an 18-year project with a total cost of more than $527 million.
Julie truly lived life to the fullest and will be forever remembered by her beautiful smile and positive attitude. She was a member of the Sylvania Moose Lodge and enjoyed spending time with family, camping with her fiancé, and visiting with friends.
If desired in memory of Julie, friends may make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, Victory Center, or charity of your choice. No funeral services will be held at this time. A celebration of life memorial will be scheduled, and details provided at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
June 3, 2020
I went to school with Julie, she was always full of laughter and smiles , she knew how to brighten your day,, our prayers go out to you and your family during this sorrowful time.
Ken and Jennifer Wilhelm
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
We had so many great times growing up together on Sunrise Park in Michigan!! Pool jumping, trips to Cedar Point. Julie absolutely was the brightest of lights! I also remember her for her faith as a kid. My love and prayers go out to Family! We will see you again my friend!
Heidi Matzinger
Neighbor
June 3, 2020
Julie was always there with a smile and a kind word. Prayers to all her family.
Charlene Ohneck Tennaro
Classmate
June 3, 2020
Our hearts are aching with the loss of Julie. We wish we could be back in Ohio at this time to be with our family and friends. Julie and the entire family remain in our hearts and prayers.
Don & Pam Krompak
Don Krompak
Family
June 3, 2020
This is so sad and I am sorry for your loss . Julie always had a smile and I kind word to say . Julie and I graduated from
Bedford together BUT she was much smarter then me !! (And most of us ! ) Keep on keeping on and keep her in your conversation ALWAYS out loud and proud ❤
Cyndi McCready Aubry
June 3, 2020
My heart aches, hearing of Julies passing. Ive not seen her in many years but worked at The Gap with her during our college years. Such a bright light. Fun followed Julie no matter where she went. Im lucky for having known such a beautiful soul. Prayers of peace and comfort to your family. Rest In Peace beautiful girl.
Krista Karcher McCrory
Friend
June 3, 2020
We are all going to miss your smiling face and twinkling eyes!! You spread sunshine to those around you. ! RIP Julie -May your family by contorted by their memories of you❤
Debbie &Matt Reiner
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am so sorry to hear about Julies passing. She was a wonderful lady . I enjoyed my time with her during baseball seasons with her son Brendon and my son Mitch and the gang. She will be greatly missed.
Vicki Iott-Schultz
Friend
June 2, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend with the brightest healthiest smile around! I was so honored to be your dental hygienists for so many years And call you a long time friend that we could call and text anytime to chat. I loved our book exchanges and chats about those books. We were definitely every 6 month friends!!! We talked more than I could work and always guaranteed to run over on time during your appointment. But every moment with you was worth it!!!! Loved our friendship and all the memories of the past in high school and the memories of when our children were young going to same preschool and childcare provider. Our last Photo together the week of Christmas at the dentist. You will be forever missed!
Patty Henry
Friend
June 2, 2020
Was so sad to get the news of Julie's passing, so many great fun memories growing up with her. Love and prayers to her and the family
Mary jo Mason Bicanovsky
Friend
June 2, 2020
Rest In Peace my old friend. May God wrap his arms around your family in the difficult days to come.
Lisa Wheeler Dobson
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved