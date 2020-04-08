|
June L. Wood, age 80, of Monroe, MI, passed away Sunday April 5, 2020, at her home.
Born June 7, 1939, in Tazewell, TN, June was the daughter of the late Tillman and Helen (Bronson) Campbell. On June 27, 1959, she married Kenneth Wood and they would go on to celebrate 60 years of marriage together.
June worked in various beauty shops around the Monroe area before deciding to make it a career. It was around 1973 that she became a licensed beautician. June went on to own and operate her own shop called Missy's in Monroe. Upon retiring, June and her husband found joy in traveling throughout the United States where they made memories in Nevada, Colorado, and Montana to name a few.
Along with traveling, June enjoyed attending casinos and going bowling. June will forever be remembered as an easy going and simple person. She had immense love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will forever cherish the memories she created with them.
To cherish her memory, June leaves her husband: Kenneth Wood; a daughter: Melissa (Kenneth) Adkins of Monroe; a brother: Junior (Kathy) Campbell of Monroe; two grandchildren: Joshua (Patty) Adkins and Jacob (Ashley) Adkins; as well as two great-grandchildren: Gracelynn and Jacob Adkins Jr.
Due to the public health concerns, private services will be rendered. Interment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 8, 2020