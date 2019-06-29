|
|
Justin Anthony Shoen, age 30 of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away at home on Monday June 24, 2019.
Justin was born on December 13, 1988 in Grand Rapids, MI to Sherry (Leroy) Jackson and Donald (Melissa Smith) Shoen. Justin liked to cook. He also liked to tend to his herbs and strawberry garden. In his free time he would ride his bike through many different trails. Justin also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Beloved son of Sherry (Leroy) Jackson and Donald (Melissa Smith) Shoen. Loving brother of Eric Shoen, Christopher Grodi, and Ashley (Nickolas) Dunn. Dearest grandson of Ronald (Gloria) Strimpel and Jean Shoen. Dear uncle of Elenora Dunn. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be on Monday July 1, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. A funeral service will take place on July 1, 2019 at the funeral home. The service will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Donations in honor of Justin are appreciated toward the family.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 29, 2019