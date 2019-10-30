|
|
Karen A. Halstead, 75, of Toledo, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, with her daughter and grandson at her side. Karen was born November 23, 1943 in Monroe, MI to Dr. Guy W. and Martha L. (Bradstock) Talmage. She married William E. Halstead on October 14, 1977.
Karen's oldest daughter, Amy was born with cerebral palsy in 1969, when there were few services available for developmentally disabled children. She took Amy to Bowling Green, Ohio most days to provide her with the appropriate care and therapies. In 1976, Karen made the heartbreaking decision to have Amy placed at Sunshine Children's Home as she was unable to give a growing Amy the physical care she required. Karen (and the entire family) have always been grateful to Sunshine for taking care of Amy for the past 43 years. Karen worked as an executive secretary for the Monroe County Intermediate School District for over 27 years, retiring in 2007. She was a member of Hope Baptist Church in Toledo. In 2011, Karen suffered from a life threatening hemorrhagic stroke. She spent 9 months in rehab and therapy programs and fought to regain her life. She was able to live on her own for the past 8 years with her beloved cat, Cinder. She enjoyed reading and going out to lunch with her former co-workers. She also enjoyed annual Fourth of July celebrations at her brother and sister-in-law's Devil's Lake cottage, wearing her floppy hat, taking pontoon boat rides around the lake, and participating in the always fun wearing of patriotic hats and jewelry to watch the fireworks. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her grandsons Zach and J.R. cheering them on at football, hockey, and lacrosse games and band events.
Karen is survived by her daughters, Amy Warner and Christine (Robert) Valentine; grandsons, Zachery Warner and James "J.R" Valentine; brother, Dr. Lance (Dee) Talmage; two nieces and one nephew; step-children, Linda (Cody) Brantner, Jim (Julie) Halstead, Robin Halstead and Randy Halstead; step-grandchildren, Jeremy Brantner, Cody Brantner, Tina Ferguson, Phillip Moore, Tim Florian and Stephen Dunn. Along with her husband, William, she was preceded in death by her parents and step-daughter, Teresa Moore.
The family would like to thank the ProMedica Toledo Hospital Neuro ICU staff and the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg for taking care of Karen and supporting the family.
Friends will be received Monday, November 4, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Entombment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monroe, Michigan at Noon. Memorial contributions may be made in Karen's name to Sunshine Communities, 7223 Maumee-Western Road, Maumee, OH, 43537. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.witzlershank.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019