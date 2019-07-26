|
|
Karen Lee Coury, age 78 of Monroe, passed away, surrounded by family, the morning of Monday July 15, 2019, at Wellspring Lutheran Services.
Karen was born February 27, 1941, in Monroe, MI, to the late Guy and Frances (Grunow) Jackson. She attended Trinity Lutheran School and graduated from Monroe High School in 1959. She later earned her Associates Degree from MCCC in 1990. On August 10, 1963, she married the love of her life, Walter Coury, at Trinity Lutheran Church here in Monroe, where she was also a lifetime member. They were married for almost 56 years.
Karen was a homemaker for much of her life, caring for her husband and raising their three children. Prior to marriage, she worked for Riverside School, and later Michigan Gas Utilities and La-Z-Boy World Headquarters. Karen enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing, cross-stitching, reading, flowers (especially lilacs), card games, Scrabble, and volunteering at Trinity Lutheran Church and Wellspring Lutheran Services. She loved her family and friends.
To cherish her memory, Karen leaves her loving husband, Walter; two sons: Robert (Jennifer) Coury of Monroe, MI and Ronald (Jennifer) Coury of Monroe, MI; one daughter, Lee-Anne (Alan) Brown of Monroe, MI; two sisters: Janice (Tony) Notario and Julia (Bruce) Larson; nine grandchildren: Alaric (Taylor), Jacob (Cheyenne), Jeremiah (Kendall), Sebastian, Jesse, Jared, Aiden, Anna, and Kaylee; and seven great grandchildren: Sawyer, Sophia, Izabella, Oaklynn, Aida, Remington, and Harper.
Family and friends may visit from 1-7pm on Tuesday July 30, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home. Karen will lie in-state at 10am on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, where her life will be celebrated at 11am. Rev. Jeffrey Heimsoth, Pastor of Trinity Lutheran, will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Karen's honor are asked to please consider ALS of Michigan, Trinity Lutheran Church, or Wellspring Lutheran Services.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 26, 2019