|
|
Karen Diane Mills was born in Monroe, Michigan, on April 2, 1960. She was the daughter of the late Melvin Mills and the late Helen (Piehl) Mills. Karen attended Riverside Elementary School, Cantrick Middle School, and Monroe High School.
Karen worked in several capacities over the years. For several years she was employed in the kitchen as a server and cook for the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Motherhouse. She would be blessed with the birth of two sons: Thomas and John.
Karen was strong in her faith. She recommitted her life to the Lord on September 6, 2009. As an active member of Luna Pier Baptist Church, Karen was always putting others before herself, spending her spare time volunteering at food closets and various church activities.
During her time at home, Karen enjoyed the Hallmark Channel, her favorite being Hallmark Christmas movies and crocheting. Karen had a lovable personality, and she was quite protective of her family and friends, especially looking after her grandchildren her beloved, "Nana Babies".
Karen Diane Mills, age 59, of Luna Pier passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. In addition to her parents her passing was preceded by a son: Thomas Anthony Eads Jr. on November 8, 2008; one brother David Mills; and two step-sisters: Tina Dusseau and Becky Dusseau.
To cherish her memory, Karen leaves her son: John (Stephanie) Johnson of Monroe; three brothers: Melvin (Elizabeth) Mills of Monroe, Mike Mills of Monroe, and Dale Mills of Lansing; two sisters: Linda (Jack) Matthews of LaSalle and Nicole Dusseau of Adrian; three grandchildren: Thomas Eads III of Monroe, Mackenzie Bacarella of Newport, and Romy Kelley of Macomb; and one great granddaughter: Violet Daykin.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 7:00 p.m. also at Merkle's with Pastor Kenneth Steffes, former pastor of Luna Pier Baptist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Mills Family to assist with funeral arrangements. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 8, 2019