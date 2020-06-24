Karen L. Gibson, age 74, of Monroe, passed away peacefully in her sister's home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Born January 22, 1946, in Monroe, MI, Karen was one of fourteen children born from the union of Horace and Mary Della ( Forrster) Gibson. She was a member of First Christian Baptist Church in Newport. Karen completed her High School education when she returned back to Michigan from Florida and made the selfless decision to raise many children that, although were not hers biologically, she chose to love just the same.
In her life, God and family were always first. She read her Bible daily and loved to watch Billy Graham. She was a true Caregiver. Karen was a very accomplished cook and baker. Her banana pudding and apple pie were two of her dishes that will never be forgotten.
To cherish her memory she leaves two brothers: Bill Gibson of Monroe, MI, and David (Jesse) Gibson of Newport, MI.; three sisters: Lula Ruth (Wintford) Rice of Humansville, MO, Barbara Ann Colette of Enterprise, AL, and Sue (Bob) Volpi of Monroe, MI. Karen also leaves the children she raised and cherished, Ron and Michael Gibson, Greg, Theresa, JoAnn, Joshua, Michael, Alisha, Lauren and many more.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Mary Gibson: four brothers: Wylie, HW, Bob, and Virgil Gibson; four sisters: Phylis Cross, Marie Roten, Anna Mae Gibson and Lois Brown; two nieces: Sharon Weirich and Marcelle Gibson; a nephew: Gerald Gibson.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2 until 7 p.m. A celebration of life will take place at Rupp Funeral Home on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 am, with Rev. Cliff Ervin officiating. She will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Bedford Memoral Cemetery.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 24, 2020.