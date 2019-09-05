Monroe News Obituaries
|
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
(734) 379-9311
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
View Map

Karen Lynne Bondy


1944 - 2019
Karen Lynne Bondy Obituary
Karen Lynne Bondy

Aug. 11, 1944-Sept. 4, 2019

Karen Lynne Bondy, age 75 of Monroe, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Born August 11, 1944, in Trenton, Karen was the daughter of Eldon and Eleanor (Adams) Sisson.

A graduate of Flat Rock High School, she was married to Benjamin "Bing" Bondy on July 16, 1971. Sadly he preceded her in death in 2015.

A dedicated homemaker, Karen loved to play bingo with her friends. She was member of the South Rockwood Ladies Fire Auxiliary for many years. Karen enjoyed volunteering at the Monroe Senior Center and was on the Welcome Committee for her senior apartment complex, Mable Kehres, where she leaves behind many friends.

Karen leaves to cherish her memory her children: Fred (Connie) Evans of Milan and Cheryl (Roger) Mater of Roscommon; grandchildren: Heather (Joe), Brittney, Michael (Meagan), Mark (Marissa), Jay, Amber and Keaton; as well as five great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Emilia, Micah, Liza and Madilynn; a brother-in-law Virgil Hinzmann, many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Captain Jack.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by many siblings.

A celebration of Karen's life will take place Sunday at the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until the funeral service at 7 p.m. Deacon David Drysdale from St. Mary Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church will officiate. Burial to be next to her husband in Riverside Cemetery, South Rockwood.

For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
