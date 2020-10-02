Karen Sue Brant, born in Toledo, Ohio, on February 7th, 1963, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday Sept 29th, 2020.
Proceeded in death by her Mother Delilah Grabach, Father Jack Meyers, Grandparents Jack and Helen Meyers, and Charles and Chrystal Grabach, Mother-in-Law Marian Brant, Brother-in-Law Gary Greer and Nephew Daniel Greer.
Survived by her Husband of 34 years Mark Brant, Children Aja Brant, Adam (Ciera) Brant, Sarah (Jordan) Rippee, Grandchildren Kamren, Brayden, Harper, Emilia, and Lillian. Loving sister Chrystal Dart-Greer, Nephew Justin (Becky) Dart, Half-Brother Jeff (Kathy) Meyers, Niece Brittany (Wade) Woomer, Father-in-Law Clinton Brant, Sister in heart Sharon (Dave) Hogan, and many other beloved Nieces, Nephews, Aunt, Uncles and beloved friends.
Karen devoted the best years of her life to being a wife and mother. Her love for her children, family and friends was unlike any other. She loved fiercely and with all her heart. She was known for her vibrant smile, warm and caring demeanor and she never met a stranger she didn't like. She was kind, understanding and forgiving. She owned who she was without apology. She was a exceptional mother, devoted wife, protective sister, and compassionate friend who will be missed dearly.
Affectionately referred to as "Kodak Karen," she was always behind the lens capturing memories with her family; forever keepsakes of all of their love and lives together.
Karen was a remarkable fishermen since the age of 2, when she learned to bait her own hook. Karen was lucky enough to pass her knowledge on to all of her children, and both of her grandsons, thus ensuring her fishing legacy lives on.
Along with being a full time mom Karen spent 30 years raising llamas along side her husband and became the self-taught llama expert she was. As she would often say, Llamas are chocolate for the soul.
Karen never missed an opportunity to tell her family how much she loved them.
So until we meet again; Later man, Love it. XoXo
Due to Karen's wishes, no funeral services will be held at this time. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice
in Karen's name.
