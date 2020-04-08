|
Karen Sue Wilhelm, age 77, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at home.
Born April 24, 1942, in Monroe from the union of James and Geraldine (Leohner) Timiney. She was one of four children. Karen graduated from Monroe High School in 1960. Later on she met the love of her life, John Wilhelm. They got married on April 27, 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Parish in Monroe. They raised their family of three boys and spent over 56 wonderful years together.
Karen was a long time member at Trinity Lutheran Church for many years. Karen was also a part of the Womens Card Club. She played for many decades with her friends and having a good time. In her free time, she liked to go antique shopping as well as enjoyed going for long car rides with John.
Most importantly, Karen absolutely loved her family. She helped raise three of her grandchildren. Karen liked to host the family gatherings. She would cook and decorate to help with all the preparations on getting things just right. Karen was loved by all who met her, and she will be sorely missed. She had a huge heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved wife of John Wilhelm. Loving mother of Mark (Amber) Wilhelm and Darrell (Shari) Wilhelm. Dearest grandfather of eight grandchildren. Dear sister of Lee Timiney and Tim Timiney. Also survived by a daughter-in-law: Janet Wilhelm.
Proceeded in death by her parents: James and Geraldine Timiney, a son: Douglas Wilhelm, and one sister: Patricia Vajcner.
Funeral services for Karen are private. Entombment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Karen are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church of Monroe.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 8, 2020