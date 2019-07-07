Services Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-4600 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Service 11:00 AM Holy Ghost Lutheran Church Karen Spicer

1940 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Karen Lee Spicer, 78 years, of Monroe, passed away suddenly at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019, after being involved in an accident.

Born October 18, 1940, in Monroe, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Laura (Dischinger) Kregel. Karen attended Monroe High School, graduating with the class of 1958. She was baptized on November 10, 1940, and confirmed on April 11, 1954, at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church. Karen married her beloved husband, David G. Spicer, on May 7, 1960, also at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church.

Sadly, after fifty years of marriage, he preceded her in death on October 2, 2010.

Karen was a giving soul and a passionate Christian. She was lifelong member of Holy Ghost and belonged to its Ladies Aid.

She helped with all of the funeral lunches and any events happening at church.

Karen also participated in her high school class reunion events.

Karen was famous for her Dutch apple pies and cutout cookies, better known as "grandma's cookies." If you were new to the neighborhood or church, you may have been greeted with one of her wonderful baked goods. Karen had a heart of gold and took great care of all her neighbors.

However, her passion was her grandchildren and many children she helped to raise and care for.

Karen was also a many gallon blood donor and has donated her blood since the age of sixteen years old.

She was very persuasive at talking all her children and grandchildren into giving blood too.

Karen was always wanting to help others in any way she could and expressed the importance of being a donor.

To cherish her memory, Karen leaves two children, Phyllis L. (Jeffrey) Blohm and Bryan D. (JoAnn) Spicer of Monroe; six grandchildren: Tyler Blohm, Joshua Blohm, Aaron Blohm, Nicholas Spicer, Samantha Spicer and Sydney Spicer; a brother, Dale (Bonnie) Kregel; and four nieces and one nephew.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Kenneth Sievert and Irene Sievert.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karen's memory are suggested to Holy Ghost Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161.

She will lie in state Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 10 a.m. until services celebrating her life at 11 a.m. at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church. Rev. Lee Cullen, Jr. Pastor of Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, will officiate.

Interment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery.

