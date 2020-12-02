1/1
Karen "Kay" Wise
1946 - 2020
Karen "Kay" Wise, age 74, of Monroe passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born January 30, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Karl and Mary Koneiger. Karen attended high school in Toledo, Ohio. She had many jobs over the years with her most recent being a custodian at the Michigan State Police Department and a factory worker at Plastec in Monroe. Kay married her beloved husband Joseph, in 2001, in Monroe.
Karen spent much of her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kay was a great cook and baker and also enjoyed gardening.
In addition to her parents, Kay is preceded in death by her son Victor Simon, and her sister Mary Smith.
To cherish her memory, Karen leaves behind her loving husband, Joseph, of nineteen years and many grand and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in Kay's memory are suggested to the donor's choice.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services to follow. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
