1/
Karl E. Krug
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karl E. Krug, 84, of San Bruno, CA, passed away unexpectedly in his home on October 17, 2020.
He was born and raised in Monroe, MI, and graduated from Monroe High School and Wayne State University, Detroit. After serving in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, he moved to California in 1961.
Karl is survived by a sister, Darlene of Tracy, CA; two brothers, David of Mountain View, CA and Warren (Mary) of Racine, WI; two nephews and a niece.
His parents, Elmer and Agnes Krug; and brother, Arden, preceded him in death.
Memorials may be sent to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 4400 Cabrillo Highway, Pacifica, CA 94044 or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved