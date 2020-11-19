Karl E. Krug, 84, of San Bruno, CA, passed away unexpectedly in his home on October 17, 2020.
He was born and raised in Monroe, MI, and graduated from Monroe High School and Wayne State University, Detroit. After serving in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, he moved to California in 1961.
Karl is survived by a sister, Darlene of Tracy, CA; two brothers, David of Mountain View, CA and Warren (Mary) of Racine, WI; two nephews and a niece.
His parents, Elmer and Agnes Krug; and brother, Arden, preceded him in death.
Memorials may be sent to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 4400 Cabrillo Highway, Pacifica, CA 94044 or a charity of your choice
.