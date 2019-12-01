|
|
Karl L. Sicuso, 64 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, after a long fought battle with cancer.
Born July 14, 1955, in Monroe, Karl was the son of the late Santo and Maria (Keller) Sicuso. Karl attended Monroe Catholic Central and later became a business owner, operating Santo's Club 65, Santo's Lounge and the State Park Party Store for more than twenty-six years.
Karl was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, and was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Monroe. He was a former member of the Elks Lodge. Karl enjoyed life and worked very hard for his family. In his spare time, Karl enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. He also loved playing his guitar and was an excellent cook. Karl spent a significant amount of time in Jamaica and traveling to the Caribbean islands.
Karl is survived by his beloved daughter Karla of Luna Pier; two siblings, Samuel Sicuso and Santo Sicuso (Cheryl) both of Monroe; and cherished grandchild Ryah Ford.
In addition to his parents, Karl was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Sicuso of Monroe.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI 48161 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM. He will lie in state Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM by the church Pastor, Rev. Fr. Philip Ching. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 1, 2019