Karl William Yentz, 77 years, of Monroe, Michigan went home to be with the Lord on Good Friday, April 10th, 2020. Karl died unexpectedly at his home after returning from several months of rehabilitation at Fountainview of Monroe.
Born on July 1st, 1942, in Monroe, Michigan, Karl is the son of Carl and Irma (Schultz) Yentz. Karl grew up in Monroe, Michigan, and attended Monroe High School class of 1960, where he was an accomplished swimmer. He then went on to attend Bowling Green University in Ohio.
Karl began his career in the Automotive Industry working for Chevrolet Hydromantic in Toledo, Ohio, while attending college. He soon transferred to Ford Motor Company, Woodhaven, Michigan, as Tool and Die Journeyman. He was elected and served as a Union Committee Representative and Job Security Representative for Local 387 until his retirement in 2000.
Karl was an active outdoor sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating. He was a lifetime member of both Canvasback Gun Club and Monroe Rod and Gun Club as well as a member of the Moose and Detroit Beach Boat Club. He enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida with Reva where he served as President of the Highland Park Homeowners Association. An avid reader, Karl never picked up a western novel that he did not enjoy.
Karl was a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe where he attended Elementary School. Karl was adored by so many for his ability to stay connected with friends and family with frequent phone calls to the many people he so dearly cared about. Most of all Karl cherished his wife Reva to whom he wrote "You are my wonderful wife, a great caregiver, and the person who fills my day with beautiful thoughts and good feelings ... you're my life, my love, and my best friend ... I hope this is something you can look at and read every once in a while, so you'll know how much I really care."
Karl is survived by his beloved wife Reva Cole-Yentz of Monroe, a sister Carolyn (Yentz) Bosman, Robert Bosman of Carolina Shores NC, Judith (Grove) Yentz of Monroe the Mother of Karl's two sons, Fred Yentz, Christianne (Vacca) Yentz of Boca Raton, Florida and Paul Yentz, Angela (Patterson) Yentz of Monroe. Karl was also blessed with Reva's 4 adult children who he cherished and treated as his very own. 3 Sons: Michael Cole, Ellen (Schmidt) Cole of Oklahoma, Jeffrey Cole, Kim (Chamlee) Cole of Florida, Bryan Cole, Nancy (Doyle) Cole of Texas. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Cole Lobzun, who was tragically taken from Reva and Karl in 2012 and survived by her husband, John Lobzun, of Monroe.
Karl was blessed with a large family including 18 grandchildren; Alessandra Yentz, Gregory Yentz, Michaella Yentz, Emily (Yentz) Mutter, Zechariah Yentz, Martin Cole, Steven Cole, Leah (Cole) Sandefer, Brittany (Cole) Hess, Tiffany (Cole) Foyt, Courtney Cole, Candace (Cole) Walters, Curtis Cole, Scott Cole, Bryanne (Cole) Stachlewitz, Ashley (Lobzun) Sulfaro, Whitney Lobzun, Bridget Lobzun,15 Great Grandchildren, and the two puppies; Brandi and Maggie.
Due to the current public health concerns, visitation will be held at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 South Telegraph Road, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, in accordance with current social distancing rules. Viewing will be immediately followed by a private funeral service which will be available to the public via live stream services. You may attend services from the comfort of your own home by visiting the following link: https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1063742. Services will be followed by a processional to Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle. The family is tentatively planning a celebration of Karl's life in conjunction with his next Birthday in early July, if social distancing restrictions are lifted and all can celebrate. Information will be shared via Facebook as the date approaches. It is a request of the family that donations in Karl's memory be made to Trinity Lutheran School in Monroe.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 15, 2020