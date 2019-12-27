Home

Services
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
Lying in State
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Monroe, MI
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Monroe, MI
Karol Lynn Campbell


1953 - 2019
Karol Lynn Campbell Obituary
Karol Lynn Campbell, 66 years, of Monroe, MI, died Monday December 23, 2019, in her home under the care of Elara Caring Hospice.

Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Sunday December 29, 2019, from 1-7 PM. She will lie-in-state at Christ Lutheran Church, Monroe, MI, on Monday December 30, 2019, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM. L.L.M. Wayne Butts will officiate. Burial will be at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, Newport, MI.

Born March 7, 1953, in Monroe, MI, Karol was the daughter of John "Jay" and Bernice (Laboe) Haener. She was a 1971 St. Mary's Academy High School Graduate. She married Gene Campbell on August 4, 1973, in Newport, MI. Karol worked as a file clerk for 19 yrs for Monroe County Community Credit Union retiring in 2010. She previously worked for Rinks Bargain and Newport State Bank. She loved bowling, cheering on the Detroit Tigers, and solving puzzles of all kinds.

Survivors include: her husband, Gene; children, Ryan (Vanessa) Campbell, Lauren (Josh) Bell, Jenna Campbell; grandchildren, Ian, Benjamin, Elise; and siblings, Kris (Michael) Toth, JoAnn (Joe) Slamiar, Beth (Ed) Lambrix, John (Rhonda) Haener Jr., Jeanne (Scott) Lambrix, and Jim Haener. She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Elara Caring Hospice Foundation.

To send the family condolences, please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 27, 2019
