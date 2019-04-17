Monroe News Obituaries
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 241-5225
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM

Katherine Ann Guich


Katherine Ann Guich


1941 - 2019 Obituary
Katherine Ann Guich Obituary
Katherine Ann Guich, age 77, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Rivergate Health Care Center in Riverview.
Born November 26, 1941, in Detroit, Katherine was the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Stoyek) Guich. A 1959 graduate of Monroe High School, she went on to become a Secretary for Monroe Public Schools.
Katherine leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Patricia Guich of Monroe; two brothers, Robert (Betty) Guich of Monroe and Sam (Nancy) Guich of Monroe; as well and several nieces and nephews. Sadly she was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Katherine's life will be held on Thursday from the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Friends may call from 11am until the funeral service at 1pm. Fr. Rade Obsenica of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church will officiate. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 17, 2019
