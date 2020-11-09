The sweet Katherine Jean (Schultz) Libstorff, age 91, received her angel wings and entered the heavenly gates on Friday, November 6, 2020 to join her husband, Arthur C. Libstorff, who preceded her in death on May 8, 2020 after 73 years of marriage. She practiced being an angel her entire life.
Born on January 12, 1929, she was the 14th child to Rose and Ferdinand (Tom) Schultz at their home. She met her future husband, Arthur Libstorff, in catechism at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church of Summerfield. She was a graduate of 1946 Ida High School and married on August 30, 1946. She was a life member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church where she was past president and vice president of the Women of the Church, Secretary of Finances, Alter Guild secretary, taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She was also a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Petersburg, MI.
Before dementia took control of her life, she enjoyed attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren school activities, tending to her flowers, reading the newspaper, and watching birds out her kitchen window. In her younger years she and Art also enjoyed camping in 48 states plus visited Hawaii, Alaska, Germany.
Katherine is survived by: son, Gary (JoEllyn) Libstorff, Sr., and daughter, Diane (Larry) Thayer; Goddaughter /Niece, Cheryl Wohlgamuth: Grandchildren: Gary (Kim) Libstorff, Jr., Teresa Snider, Daniel (Sarah) Libstorff, Jeff (Wanelle) Libstorff, Cody (Gabby) Libstorff, and Taylor Wamsley, Stephanie (Joel) Robinette, Brian (Erin) Wohlgamuth, Nathan (Taylor) Wohlgamuth; Great-Grandchildren: Ben, Nicole, Sydney, Garrett, Natalie, Joshua, Laura, Hannah, Adam and Nahla, Zoie and Khloe; and great-great grandson Marcus; sister-in-Laws: Pauline (Lavern) Schlump and JoAnn (Larry) Sisty and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, her parents, grandchildren, Laura Jean and Mark Libstorff; brothers, Sam, Bill, Irving (Johnny), Albert (Tidley), Ernest (Honse) Schultz and sisters, Gertrude Rober, Edna Bausman, Edith Leaper, and Delores Morey plus infants Henry, George, Edward and Hazel.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Petersburg Fire Dept. Association or Zion Lutheran Church Women.
Graveside services for Katherine will be held Thursday, November 12 at 11:30 a.m. at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church Cemetery. Pastor David Vinciguerra and Pastor Mark Florys will officiate.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Capaul Funeral Home. To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.