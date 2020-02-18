|
Katherine Mae Dingledine (Benore) went home to be with the Lord on February 16, 2020 after a short but difficult battle with Leukemia.
She was an avid quilter and made a quilt for all of her children and grandchildren. She loved games and sports especially loved watching The Detroit Tigers and University of Michgan, playing cards, bunco and the casino.
Katherine loved to dance but most of all she loved watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play. She spent many days at wrestling competitions, bowling alleys, soccer games, band and choir concerts and community theater.
She was our Biggest Fan, small in size but she was feisty and never lost her spunk. She will be missed by us all. She was born in Monroe, MI on March 4, 1935 in the house her father built.
She married Eugene Dingledine on October 8. 1955 and had 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her siblings and a granddaughter. She is survived by her children Juanita (Nita) Harris (Chuck), Nancy Lambrix, John Dingledine (Anita) and Carl Dingledine (Bonnie). Grandchildren Tim Harris (Dianna), Tiffany Hjortsberg (Ken), Tracey McKinney (Jeremy), Jaleen Dingledine, Austin Dingledine, Carl Dingledine, Jr. (Lauren) and Chelsea Blackburn (Bobby) and 9 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Beach Funeral Home East 1689 S. Patrick Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2 pm. The family will begin to receive family and friends starting at 1 pm.
Online condolences may be sent at [email protected]. Arrangements are under the care of Beach Funeral Home -East.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020