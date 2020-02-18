Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415

Katherine Mae (Benore) Dingledine


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Mae (Benore) Dingledine Obituary
Katherine Mae Dingledine (Benore) went home to be with the Lord on February 16, 2020 after a short but difficult battle with Leukemia.

She was an avid quilter and made a quilt for all of her children and grandchildren. She loved games and sports especially loved watching The Detroit Tigers and University of Michgan, playing cards, bunco and the casino.

Katherine loved to dance but most of all she loved watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play. She spent many days at wrestling competitions, bowling alleys, soccer games, band and choir concerts and community theater.

She was our Biggest Fan, small in size but she was feisty and never lost her spunk. She will be missed by us all. She was born in Monroe, MI on March 4, 1935 in the house her father built.

She married Eugene Dingledine on October 8. 1955 and had 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her siblings and a granddaughter. She is survived by her children Juanita (Nita) Harris (Chuck), Nancy Lambrix, John Dingledine (Anita) and Carl Dingledine (Bonnie). Grandchildren Tim Harris (Dianna), Tiffany Hjortsberg (Ken), Tracey McKinney (Jeremy), Jaleen Dingledine, Austin Dingledine, Carl Dingledine, Jr. (Lauren) and Chelsea Blackburn (Bobby) and 9 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Beach Funeral Home East 1689 S. Patrick Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2 pm. The family will begin to receive family and friends starting at 1 pm.

Online condolences may be sent at [email protected]. Arrangements are under the care of Beach Funeral Home -East.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -