Kathleen Elaine Carder was born on December 17, 1943, in Monroe. She was one of eight children born from the late Oval and the late Bernice (Kim) Carder. Kathleen was a Monroe High School graduate, Class of 1963.
Kathleen married Larry Moore Sr. and from this union came the birth of three children. She later married Harley Aichler on September 26, 1987, at Grace Lutheran Church. Kathleen was employed at Mercy Memorial Hospital as a Licensed Practical Nurse until she retired in 1982.
Kathleen was a lifetime member of the Monroe Rod and Gun Club and the Ladies Auxiliary. She liked things done her way and kept to herself mostly; however, Kathleen enjoyed camping with the Road Runner Camping Club and going to the casino.
Kathleen loved her family and spending time with them throughout the year, especially Christmas Eve at her home. In her quiet time, Kathleen could be found reading romance novels on her back porch; watching her favorite crime shows, TV dramas or the Hallmark Channel.
Kathleen Elaine Aichler, age 75, of LaSalle, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at University of Michigan Ann Arbor Hospital.
In addition to her parents, her passing is preceded by a brother: Jimmy Carder; two sisters: Mildred Nutt and Rosemary Hernandez; and a brother-in-law: Robert Knoll.
To cherish her memory, Kathleen leaves her beloved husband of thirty-two years: Harley Aichler of LaSalle; one daughter: Colleen Moore of Temperance; two sons: Larry (Mindy) Moore Jr. of Defiance, OH, and Russ (Lori) Moore of Ida; five grandchildren: Hannah (Blair) Tuller, Dylan (Anais Nin) Moore, Garret Moore, Ally Moore and Jon Moore; one great grandson: Theo Tuller; a sister: Martha Knoll; and two brothers: George Carder and Robert (Hilda) Carder.
Friends may gather on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe, 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070 from 1:00 p.m. until a Celebration of Her Life at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Harold Raines of Monroe Full Gospel officiating.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019