|
|
Kathleen Mildred Louise Mink, age 71, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at home.
Born on September 2, 1948, from the union of Harm (Lum) and Noma (Ruby) Sharp in Middlesboro, Kentucky. She was one of nine children in her family. Later on, she met the love of her life; John Mink. They were married on October 24, 1972, in Monroe, MI. They raised their family of four children and spent over 48 wonderful years together.
Kathleen was a long time Lunch Lady at Monroe Public Schools. She enjoyed working over 35 years in the cafeteria. Kathleen ended up retiring in 2017. Kathleen used to like to go bowling on a league. She also enjoyed going shopping at thrift or secondhand stores to look for any hidden treasures that she could find and buy for others.
Most importantly, Kathleen loved to be around her friends and family. Kathleen was loved by all who met her, and she will be sorely missed. She had a huge heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved wife of John Mink. Loving mother of Rollin Williamson, Amy Simpson, Kelly (David) Neckel, and Marli Mink. Dearest grandmother of Hollie, Angelika, Racheal, Adam, Christopher, Courtney, David, Shane, and Davey. Great-grandmother of Kyleigh, Troy, Layla, Zane, Emma, Sage, Johnny, Colt, and Tyler. Dear sister of Janis Suttles and Harm Sharp II.
Proceeded in death by her parents: Lum and Ruby Sharp, and six siblings: Cerilla Russell, Sarah Block, Maggie Giarmo, Lou Emma Robinson, Tommy Sharp, and David Sharp.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 1:00-8:00 PM. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. at Rupp Funeral Home starting at 1:00 PM. Reverend Michael Smith will officiate. In accordance with Kathleen's wishes, cremation will follow with burial of cremains at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Kathleen are appreciated to Elara Hospice.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 7, 2020