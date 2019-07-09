Home

Kathleen Miller


1940 - 2019
Kathleen Miller Obituary
Kathleen Ann Miller (Groth), 79, of Monroe, MI, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Thursday July 11, 2019, from 2-8PM. There will be services on Friday July 12, 2019, at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, at 11 AM. Pastor Jeffrey Heimsoth of Trinity Lutheran Church, Monroe, MI, will officiate. Cremation will occur at a later date, burial of cremains will be at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.
Born February 20, 1940, in Detroit, MI, Kathleen was the daughter of George and Helen (Lloyd) Groth. She married Clarence Miller Jr on October 23, 1965. His children became hers and together they added two more to the family. Kathleen graduated in 1958 from Erie Mason High School, continuing to spend time with friends made there. She earned her RN from Toledo Hospital in 1961, going on to work for Beach Nursing Home and IHM Mother House, retiring in 2003. The friendships she made there lasted a lifetime, and continue to warm the hearts of her children today. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and JACK.
Kathleen's hobbies included crocheting, reading, camping and, best of all, spending time with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Kathleen is survived by her children: Carol Miller, Elaine (Herb) Evans, Skip (Martha) Miller, Peggy Perry, Jean Miller, Kelly (Tim) Kellie, and Amy Miller as well as 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her sisters, daughter Donna Lymond, and her son-in-law, Mike Perry.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, , or the ASPCA.
Condolences may be sent to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 9, 2019
