Kathleen Jewel Roberts, age 70 of Lexington, TN (formerly of Monroe, MI) passed away on Thursday July 18, 2019 at home with both daughters by her side. They had moved her down to Tennessee to care for her during her 2 year, hard fought battle with brain cancer.
Kathleen was born on November 3, 1948 to the late James and Constance Turner in Monroe, MI. Kathy graduated from Monroe High School in 1966. She married the love of her life James Roberts on November 4, 1967 at the Flat Rock Church of Christ. They raised two children to complete their family. Together they spent 29 wonderful years together.
Kathy had a green thumb and really enjoyed working in her yard and planting flowers. She liked going to craft shows and antique stores with her daughters and sister. Kathy enjoyed visiting with her brother in the morning having coffee and just spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved all of her grandchildren-they were her world.
Beloved mother of Michelle (Donny) Ramsey, Jamie (Jeremy) Palmer, and Danny Neal who was like a son to her. Loving grandmother of McKenna (Joe), Collin, Jak, Alaina, and Anna. Great-grandmother of Joziah and baby Moran who is on the way. Dearest sister of Patricia Turner and James (Josephine) Turner. Preceded in death by her husband James Roberts, parents James and Constance Turner, and baby brother Robert Turner.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation being held at Dunbar Road Church of Christ(3470 E. Dunbar Rd, Monroe) on Thursday July 25, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday July 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Dunbar Road Church of Christ. Andre King, James Barnes, and Donnie Phillips will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Donations in honor of Kathy are appreciated toward The National Brain Tumor Society.
Published in Monroe News on July 21, 2019