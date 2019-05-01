|
|
Kathryn A. Belanger, 62 years, of Temperance, MI passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, in her home. The daughter of Wilfred and Eunice (Stevens) Mercier she was born on February 4, 1957 in Toledo, OH.
Kathryn found her true love, Dennis "Denny" Belanger, whom she married on March 14, 1998. This marriage formed a blended family who came together as one. Together, they built their dream home on Indian River where they enjoyed spending time with their family and friends. Kathy very caring, hardworking and organized individual. Kathryn enjoyed working with the children as a Para Pro for Mason and Bedford Public Schools. She also worked for the Swy Family at MTS in Temperance, MI .
Kathryn is survived her loving children, Craig Hull, Kari Hull; grandchildren, Alexander Yuce, Gavin Hull and Parker Hull; brother, Michael (Connie) Mercier; step-sister, Dawn (Tony) Mahn. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Denny and step-sister, Debbie Powers.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from Noon until 3:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI. where the memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place. A memorial fund has been set-up for Kathryn's grandchildren whom she would want nothing more to be taken care of at MCCCU 7408 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI 48182, "Make check payable to GavinParkerAlex in Memo line write account # 305."
A service will be held at a later date in Indian River, MI at Cross in the Woods Shrine. Inurnment will take place in Burt-Mullet Cemetery in Indian River, MI.
Published in Monroe News on May 1, 2019