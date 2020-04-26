|
|
Kathryn I. Evans, 82 years, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Alice Lorraine Care Center due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease.
Born September 1, 1937, in Monroe, Kathryn was the daughter of the late Robert and Kate (Rosembalm) Mink. She attended Monroe High School, graduating with the class of 1955.
On May 7, 1960, Kathryn married her beloved husband, Tom E. Evans, in Monroe.
In addition to being a wonderful homemaker, Kathryn worked as a bookkeeper for Elliot's Appliance Store for many years, retiring in 1991.
Kathryn was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and in her spare time loved to spend time with her family, and often traveled with her husband. Kathryn was also an avid reader, she had built up quite the collection of romance novels, which were her favorite genre.
To cherish her memory, Kathryn leaves her loving husband of 59 years, Tom; one son, David (Johanna) Evans of Monroe; two siblings, Ann Watson of Tennessee and Edna Lambert of Mississippi; two grandchildren, Travis (Christy) Evans of Monroe and Seth (Jessica) Evans of Monroe; and one great-grandchild, Faye Evans of Monroe.
In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Lambert of Monroe.
In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial visitation will be held from noon until 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 South Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI 48161. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping with current social gathering limitation guidelines, only 10 people will be allowed in the visitation room at a time. The funeral home staff will politely assist with social distancing directions.
Memorial donations in Kathryn's memory are suggested to the .
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 26, 2020