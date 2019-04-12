|
|
Kathryn (Katy) Mary Benson, age 84 of Sebring, FL (formerly Monroe) passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019 at the Advent Florida Hospital surrounded by family.
Born November 9, 1934, in Dundee, MI, she was the daughter of Charles and Henrietta (Maxwell) Lemerand. She attended St. Mary Grade School and graduated from the St. Mary Academy in Monroe in 1952.
On August 7, 1954, Katy married her high school sweetheart, Roger Benson in Monroe, MI. Katy spent many years as a homemakr to their seven children valuing the importance of taking care of her family. She was employed by Kmart for 15 years.
In 1995, Katy and Roger moved to Sebring, Florida and spent the next 24 years together enjoying the warmer climate. Katy was very proud of her family. She enjoyed playing cards, walking, genealogy, cross-stitch and family gatherings.
Katy is survived by her husband of 64 years, Roger; their seven children: Roger (Suzanne) Benson of Dundee, Craig (Jeanette) Benson of Leesville, LA, Cindy (Dan) Nadeau of Newport, Tracy (Bethann) Benson of Enfield, CT, Rick (Barb) Benson of Monroe, Vicki (David) Peters of Monroe, Rodney (Kris) Benson of Monroe; 16 Grandchildren Ashleigh Benson, Robert (Erinn ) Benson, Christina (Tyler) Martin, Julie Rice, Ana Benson, Jesse Benson, Olivia Benson, Mary Kay (Brandon) Steele, Tony Benson, Megan (Zach) Stiffler, McKenzie Peters, Kayla Peters, Robyn (Rick) Frazier, Matthew (Jadelynn) Benson, Brandon Benson; 17 great- grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sisters, Caroline Jene (Ed deceased) Soper of Tampa, FL, Constance (George deceased) Elder of LaJunta, Colorado; brothers, Charles (Elva) Lemerand of Monroe, and James (Lanna) Lemerand of Glennie, MI.
In addition to her parents, Katy was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Harrington and grandson Ricky Benson.
In accordance with her wishes, Katy's service will be privately attended by family when she is interred at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 12, 2019