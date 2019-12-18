|
|
Kathryn Vera Klock, 79 years, of Riga, MI passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019, at Vibrant Life Assisted Living. The daughter of Burton and Henrietta (Kelly) Gary she was born on December 17, 1939, in Lambertville, MI.
Kathryn, a loving mother and grandmother, is survived by her daughter, Roxanne (Daniel) White; grandson, Danny White. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Burton Gary; sister Ruth Kanavel and sister-in-law, Hilda Klock.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI. where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Whiteford Union Cemetery.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 18, 2019