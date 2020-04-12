|
Kathryn Wilson, 93, died April 7 in Austin, Texas. She was born December 6, 1926, in Monroe, Michigan, the daughter of Edward and Mildred (Navarre) Long. She married Howard Dewey Wilson, November 25, 1950, at St. Mary Church, Monroe, Michigan.
Mrs. Wilson was a 1944 graduate of Monroe High School and a 1948 graduate of Michigan State College, with a degree in Secondary Education. She taught 6th grade at the Hoover School District at Flint, Michigan 1948-1950 and was a substitute teacher in the Lansing School District 1950-51.
Mrs. Wilson was active in volunteering, first at Ingham Medical Center, Lansing, Michigan from 1972 to 82. After the family relocated to Austin, Texas she was active at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Library and Museum and the Seton Medical Center. She served several terms on the SMC Volunteer Board. An accomplished quilter, she also knitted baby afghans for the hospital's Neonatal Unit.
She was preceded in death by a son, Scott. Surviving are her husband, two daughters, Susan (David) Cook of Austin, Joan (Joseph) Hilber of New Palestine, Indiana, two sons, Craig (Theresa) of Seattle, Washington and Jeffrey (Diane) of Stockbridge, Michigan, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 12, 2020