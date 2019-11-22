|
|
Kathy Jo (Steinman) Bowman passed away quietly at home in her sleep on 17 November 2019. She was born 26 November 1956 in Monroe, MI,as the second of seven children to Henry and Betty Jo Steinman.
Kathy will be remembered most for her indomitable will and generous heart. She put herself through night school to obtain her degree and an eventual job with United Airlines. During her 25 years with the company, she worked in reservations and as a gate agent before retiring in 2012 as a Service Director at Detroit Metro Airport. She was at her best during inclement weather and other irregular operations because she was a problem solver who cared deeply about people.
She had an especially soft spot in her heart for children, the disabled, and military members. She devoted much of her time, energy, and money to supporting them and the causes that worked to improve their lives. And she always had a hug to offer, especially to the service members who were almost always far from home.
Kathy loved coffee and morning talk shows, purses, fresh tulips, and travel. She joked that her favorite three words were, "room service please." She loved Michigan in the fall, but couldn't stand snow (or the "s" word as she called it). She was an avid fan of MSU football and loved her pets as if they were her children, especially her service dog Jackson. She never missed an important life event and she understood the value of a hand-written note. Her presence was larger than life and left an indelible imprint on the lives of all who knew her.
She is survived by the love of her life-her husband Michael, and their five children: Thomas, Valarie, Shannon, Kalli, and Michelle. She is also survived by her mother Betty Jo Steinman and her siblings Sharon Steinman, Nancy Turner, Carrie Shelvay, Bethann Hill, and Henry Steinman Jr. She was preceded in death by her father Henry Steinman and her sister Sherrie Steinman.
There will be a memorial mass at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Monroe, MI on Friday, 22 November at 1100. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence (ADAI) because Jackson brought her such joy and confidence in her final years.
ADAI
5605 Monroe St.
Sylvania, OH 43560
419-885-5733
http://abilitycenter.org
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 22, 2019