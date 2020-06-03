Kathy Sue Blair was born on July 4, 1951, in Monroe, Michigan. She was one of six children born from the union of the late David Blair and the late Jean (Johnson) Blair. Kathy attended Erie Mason High School.
As a young woman, Kathy, was quite the wild child. She was well-known for her love of socializing and passion for friends. She was very loyal and could be counted on by her circle of friends whenever someone was in a pinch.
Loving by nature, Kathy, would be blessed with two children of her own. These children would further enrich her life by providing her with four grandchildren. Kathy was very devoted to the needs of her grandchildren and she was very thankful for the opportunity to make up for lost time.
She received her spiritual nourishment by attending Sweetwater Rock Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible and further advancing her knowledge by watching Christian programming on the television.
On occasion, Kathy, enjoyed a visit to the casino and trying her hand at a game of chance.
Kathy Sue Gorman, age 68, of Luna Pier passed away at Ebeid Hospice Residence on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She had been in declining health.
In addition to her parents, Kathy's passing was preceded by a brother: Michael Blair and three sisters: Nancy Johnson, Sally Cousino, and Susan Blair.
To cherish her memory, Kathy leave one son: Terry (Silvia) Wanner, Jr. of Italy and one daughter: Tracy (Richard) Bell of Erie; two brothers: David Blair of Erie and Rick Blair of Monroe; four cherished grandchildren: Jacob Wanner, Sarah Wanner, Aaron Wanner, and Devon Bell.
Due to current physical distancing restrictions, no public services are planned at this time. Merkle Funeral Service, Erie; 9156 Summit Street, Erie, Michigan 48133 (734) 317-7199 has been entrusted with her arrangements. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 3, 2020.