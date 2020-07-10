Kay Brit VanOrder (Tuller - Kraftchick), 86 years, of Ida, MI, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Kay was born on January 24, 1934, in Toledo, OH, to Milton and Dorothy (Anderson) Kraftchick. She graduated from Ida High School. She married Richard Tuller Sr. on February 9, 1951, in Ida, MI. They had 7 children together. Richard died August 8, 1981. Kay married Forrest VanOrder in 1985. They remained together until Forrest died in 1998. Kay was a bus driver for Ida Public Schools for 18 years, where she was remembered and loved by many. She was also a mail courier for Frankfort, MI for 15 yrs, retiring in 2006. Kay was a member of The First Congregational Church, Frankfort, MI and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI. She loved her grandchildren, her beloved dog Lily, crossword puzzles, playing cards and tending to her plants and flowers, as well as rides up North. She always enjoyed having a bowl of black cherry ice cream while watching nightly episodes of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.
Kay will be lovingly remembered by her children, Michael (Cheryl) Tuller, Matthew Tuller, Scott (Doris) Tuller, Katherine (John) Matias, Sharon (John) Chiotti, Lisa (John) Ziesmer; a daughter-in-law, Diane Tuller; sisters, Myra Elias, Jane Tarnecki, and longtime family friend Sandi Symington; her 16 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; son Richard Tuller Jr.; and sister, Helen Wenn.
Services are being held at St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI on Monday, July 13, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m., with service at 11:00 a.m. While friends and family are welcome, there are restrictions due to COVID-19. Graveside services are being held at Lulu Township cemetery, Ida, MI, immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to: The First Congregational Church of Frankfort or Wildcat Ridge Sanctuary.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.