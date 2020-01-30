|
Kay Carolyn Rousselo-Hammac, age 76, of Monroe, passed away the morning of Tuesday January 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Rupp Funeral Home on Saturday February 1, 2020, where prayers will be said at 11 a.m. Private interment will occur at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Monroe.
Kay was born April 18, 1943, in Monroe, MI, to the late Charles and Irene (Masson) Rousselo. She attended St. Mary's Academy before transferring to Monroe High School, where she would go on to earn her diploma.
Kay belonged to ACRE after retiring from Monroe County, where she worked for many years as a Janitor in the Courthouse. She enjoyed reading, playing video games, and testing her knowledge with crossword puzzles.
To cherish her memory, Kay leaves two sisters, Marcie Rousselo and Donna (William) Larner; five nieces and nephews: Rhonda (Randy) Sommers, Stephanie (Dean) Beaubien, Scott (Jacqueline) Larner, Nichole (Vito) DiCarlo, and David Rousselo; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Kay was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald (Jaqueline) and David (Pat) Rousselo.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Kay's honor are asked to please consider the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or another charity of their choosing.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 30, 2020