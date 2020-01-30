Home

Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Kay Carolyn Rousselo-Hammac


1943 - 2020
Kay Carolyn Rousselo-Hammac Obituary
Kay Carolyn Rousselo-Hammac, age 76, of Monroe, passed away the morning of Tuesday January 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Rupp Funeral Home on Saturday February 1, 2020, where prayers will be said at 11 a.m. Private interment will occur at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Monroe.

Kay was born April 18, 1943, in Monroe, MI, to the late Charles and Irene (Masson) Rousselo. She attended St. Mary's Academy before transferring to Monroe High School, where she would go on to earn her diploma.

Kay belonged to ACRE after retiring from Monroe County, where she worked for many years as a Janitor in the Courthouse. She enjoyed reading, playing video games, and testing her knowledge with crossword puzzles.

To cherish her memory, Kay leaves two sisters, Marcie Rousselo and Donna (William) Larner; five nieces and nephews: Rhonda (Randy) Sommers, Stephanie (Dean) Beaubien, Scott (Jacqueline) Larner, Nichole (Vito) DiCarlo, and David Rousselo; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Kay was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald (Jaqueline) and David (Pat) Rousselo.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Kay's honor are asked to please consider the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or another charity of their choosing.

Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 30, 2020
